Daily Dawg Tags: Browns learn who will be at Senior Bowl

The Cleveland Browns now know who will be on the Senior Bowl rosters. Can the coaches find a draft diamond during their time in Mobile?

The Cleveland Browns can get a jump on their scouting when the coaching staff works with the South team roster next week during preparations for the 2017 Senior Bowl.

While there will not be any high-profile quarterbacks heading to Mobile, Ala., there will be plenty of players at positions of need for the Browns. Putting them through a few days of practice and then coaching them in a game – even one with limited rules – can only help the Browns as they continue to work through their latest rebuilding efforts.

In addition to scouting college players the Browns will reportedly have more than $100 million in cap space to potentially spend on some free agents. While the Browns likely will go for the “big names” in free agency, there are several players that may be on the team’s radar.

Coaches learn who they will work with at Senior Bowl

The Cleveland Browns coaching staff has known for a short while now that they will be participating in the 2017 Senior Bowl and now they know which players they will be working with in Mobile, Ala., for the game on Jan. 28.

Analyzing the 2016 running backs

Our look back at the 2016 Cleveland Browns season continues with a look at how the running backs performed in what was a tough year overall for the offense.

