Daily Dawg Tags: Browns final home game of 2016

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Friday, Dec. 23.

The Cleveland Browns will play their final home games of the 2016 season on Saturday against the San Diego Chargers.

In case anyone was unsure that this is, in fact, the final home game of the season, head coach Hue Jackson made sure to let everyone know on Thursday.

“This is our last home game in front of our fans, in front of the Dawg Pound. That is important,” Jackson said. “We have to go out the right way. We need to go win a game and do everything we can to win a game. It is the last time in front of [the fans that] this group will be together in that stadium. They need to understand that.

“I keep pointing towards Joe Thomas. Everybody in that room will not be back here next year. That is just the way it works in the National Football League. Here is another opportunity for these guys to play together in a brotherhood against an opponent in front of their fans, family and friends. It is important to do it the right way.”

It has been a very long time since the Browns did it the “right way” on the field, so we’ll see what they have in store for the fans who actually make it out for a Christmas Eve game.

Until then, on to the Daily Dawg Tags.

Cleveland Browns news:

Browns mock draft: Week 16 edition

With the Cleveland Browns owning a record of 0-14, it is time to begin looking ahead at the 2017 NFL Draft with a full Browns mock draft.

Week 16 bettor’s guide: Santa’s lock of the year

While betting on the Cleveland Browns is not the best of moves, there are other games to focus on in this week’s NFL Bettor’s Guide.

Joe Haden to have off-season groin surgery (clevelandbrowns.com)

Joe Haden will have groin surgery after the season, the Browns veteran cornerback told reporters Friday afternoon. Haden, who was voted as a Pro Bowl alternate earlier this week, will undergo a procedure to repair nagging injuries to both muscles that sidelined him for three games earlier this season.

Browns brace to encounter San Diego’s Joey Bosa (ohio.com)

When the Browns traded the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, the sports world became fixated on the franchise’s decision to let the Philadelphia Eagles have quarterback Carson Wentz. But the Browns also passed on a transformative defensive player, and he’s coming to town on a mission to wreak havoc on Christmas Eve.

NFL news:

The Raiders don’t need Aldon Smith back (Mercury News)

To this point, the NFL has given no official answer and no update on Aldon Smith’s status, which I believe, with the playoffs coming up soon, is all the update the Raiders really should need or expect. And here’s another practical piece of information: The Raiders don’t need him.

Broncos believe Trevor Siemian could be QB beyond ’16 (NFL.com)

The frustration that sparked last Sunday’s post-game shouting match between the Broncos defense and offense does not extend to quarterback Trevor Siemian. Although Denver’s offense has scored just one touchdown in the last 10 quarters, Siemian is steadily gaining more respect from the defense as well as the coaching staff.

The NFL Prepares to Enter an Offseason of Quarterback Uncertainty (The Ringer)

More than a third of the league faces an unclear future under center. What’s each team likely to decide entering 2017?

Jaguars have one last chance to avoid ‘embarrassing’ winless home season (jacksonville.com)

Jaguars defensive tackle Sen’Derrick Marks had no trouble summing up how it would feel to be part of the first team in franchise history not to win once in Jacksonville all season. Embarrassing.

This article originally appeared on