Daily Dawg Tags: Bowl watch is in full force

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Thursday, Dec. 29.

It was nice to see the Cleveland Browns pick up a win last weekend, but it did nothing to change the fact that the team is still at the bottom of the NFL. Celebrating a single victory illustrates that point.

Another bad year means another chance to turn things around by drafting well, which is something the team has been unable to do since seemingly forever.

Final draft position is not even set, but that does not mean fans cannot start predicting who the Browns will select. Countless conversations, mostly arguments, will be held over the coming months about players who could help the Browns win more than just one game.

With bowl season in full force, now is a perfect time to begin the process of arguing for and against drafting a certain player. Some top prospects have decided to sit out for the final game of their college careers, but many others are still playing in that final game.

One game does not completely determine future potential, but it is a great chance for fans to get a look at some players who could end up on the Browns next season. Let’s take a look at this topic and others in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

Cleveland Browns news:

Cleveland Browns bowl watch: North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky

There is only one week remaining in the 2016 NFL regular season and the Cleveland Browns still do not know their final draft position.

Cleveland Browns releasing Jonathan Cooper is puzzling

The Cleveland Browns released guard Jonathan Cooper on Tuesday while reinstating guard Alvin Bailey from the suspended list.

Could Browns be using Week 17 as “preseason” finale? (Dawgs by Nature)

In Week 17, NFL coaches treat the games differently depending on the circumstances of their team.

Cam Erving spends time at right tackle during Browns practice (cleveland.com)

Cam Erving could be on the move again along the Browns’ offensive line. This time, it could be to the outside.

NFL news:

Marcus Mariota has successful surgery on fractured fibula (FanSided)

The Tennessee Titans saw their playoff chances go away with last Saturday’s 38-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and quarterback Marcus Mariota left the game with a severe right leg injury.

Doug Martin tested postive for Adderall (Pro Football Talk)

Running back Doug Martin’s four-game suspension under the NFL’s PED policy arises from a positive test for Adderall, PFT has confirmed.

Jaguars interview Tom Coughlin for potential position (NFL.com)

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching search is underway. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the team interviewed former Giants and Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on