Daily Dawg Tags: A chance to coach Deshaun Watson

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Cleveland Browns had little to be excited about during the 1-15 season, but the horrible record does have some perks.

Along with getting the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Hue Jackson is set to coach the South team in this year’s Senior Bowl. This is a great opportunity for Jackson to work with prospects and see them in a live game as the preparation for the Draft continues.

One player Jackson could end up coaching is Deshaun Watson, if he accepts his invite to the game. Watson may decide to decline the invite after leading his Clemson Tigers to victory in the national championship game, but Browns fans may be hoping he decides to show up.

The Browns could potentially be looking to take a quarterback early, and Watson looks like the favorite if the team goes that route. Playing in the Senior Bowl would allow him to work with Jackson, and both individuals could see how they fit with each other.

Perhaps Jackson realizes he does not see franchise quarterback potential in Watson after coaching him in a game. Regardless of what eventually happens in the Draft, this would be a great opportunity for both sides before the Combine starts and Draft talk surges to its usual record-highs.

Let’s take a look at this news and more in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

