Cris Carter’s warning to Richard Sherman after Seahawks star threatened a reporter

Richard Sherman tweeted an apology Tuesday after news broke that he threatened to “end” a radio host’s career after the reporter asked if Sherman felt he had a better handle on playcalling than Seahawks coaches, just a few days after Sherman blew up on offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Sherman was furious that the Seahawks chose to run a passing play from the 1-yard line last Thursday and could be seen screaming at coaches on the sideline, and Sherman later said that he didn’t regret the incident and didn’t apologize for his behavior.

On Wednesday’s episode of Undisputed, Hall of Famer Cris Carter warned Sherman that he could come to regret burning bridges with members of the media later in his career.

“This is an organizational problem, and it started with Marshawn Lynch.

Because Marshawn, when he was in Buffalo, he used to do interviews, when he first got to Seattle he used to do interviews. But what [the Seahawks] allowed them to do to the PR director and the communications director for that team at that particular time – and it really blew up at the Super Bowl.

But that’s the normal behavior that they had in Seattle, with Marshawn Lynch, and how they treated the media.

…. Let me tell you when I found out I didn’t have a good relationship with the media. That was when I was on the Hall of Fame ballot… now why is this [Hall of Fame] ring relevant? Because Richard Sherman, that media, you’re going to need them one day.

I know you’re a superstar right now, I know you’re making a lot of money, but one day all your notes from your whole career are going to be laid out on the table and they’re going to judge your accomplishments. So this is bigger than an interview. The interview is just basic professionalism… Richard is on a slippery slope. Playing, coaching, and then now with the media. Be careful, because some of those endorsements, they can go away.”