Cris Carter says Dak Prescott is a ‘better version’ of Russell Wilson as a rookie

The Dallas Cowboys’ season ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, bouncing them from the playoffs in the second round. It was an unfitting end to a remarkable season, one that was filled with pleasant surprises and outstanding play from two rookies, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott was particularly impressive against the Packers, throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns, looking every bit like a franchise quarterback. His stellar play has drawn some to call him the best rookie quarterback ever, and on Monday, Cris Carter offered an interesting comparison on FS1’s “The Herd” on Monday.

“Dak answered a lot of things that we didn’t know. And the playoff pressure didn’t get to him. He matched one of the great quarterbacks of all time throw for throw,” Carter said.

“… The way he rallied his team – how they mixed the run with the pass. But they got the rally started with the passing game. And I believe Dak just continues to grow. To me, he’s just a better version of Russell Wilson when he was a rookie.”

That’s quite the high praise from Carter, who’s seen his share of great quarterbacks in the NFL. However, it’s certainly a fair comparison. As a rookie, Wilson threw 26 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Prescott had 23 touchdown passes and four picks this season.

Wilson’s passer rating in 2012 was 100.0, compared to Prescott’s 104.9. They’re also mobile quarterbacks with Prescott rushing for 282 yards and six touchdowns, while Wilson had 489 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.

If Prescott has the same career path as Wilson, he’s in good shape. Russell has won a playoff game in each of his first five seasons and already has a Super Bowl ring.