Cris Carter explains how the Atlanta Falcons could beat the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs

The 13-2 Dallas Cowboys are the heavy favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in February, but they could have trouble dealing with the Atlanta Falcons’ explosive offense in a potential NFC championship game matchup.

The 10-5 Falcons have a chance to earn the second seed in the NFC in their season finale against the Saints, and should Atlanta hit its season averages, the 2016 Falcons would quietly become one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history. According to Cris Carter, the Cowboys may not be able to keep up.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, Carter broke down the Falcons-Cowboys matchup:

“Offensively, they can make Dallas put seven people in the box. Julio Jones is going to dictate a double-team. That’s something that Dallas doesn’t do offensively with Dez Bryant.

… I believe that Matty Ice [Matt Ryan] is playing at a level that could really upset the Dallas Cowboys’ season.

Atlanta has been able to get the lead, play some zone defense and then get after the quarterback. Their defense is a little undersized, but very, very fast.”