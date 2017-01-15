Cowboys vs. Packers live stream: How to watch

With a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Green Bay Packers will head to Dallas to take the Cowboys on Sunday. Here is how to watch online.

The Green Bay Packers will head into Texas with one thing on their mind: get to the NFC Championship Game.

Getting there may prove to be tougher than orginially expected, as the team will be without star wide receiver Jordy Nelson for their Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Nelson was injured during the team’s blowout win against the New York Giants last Sunday, and should be available if the Packers get past the Cowboys this weekend.

For Dallas, they had the week off during the Wild Card Round, as they locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC for this year’s playoffs. The NFC Championship will run through AT&T Stadium, which will play host to this battle of NFC juggernauts on Sunday.

The Cowboys have been led by the rookie tandem of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott this season, and both will have to bring their “A” game if the Cowboys wish to stop a red-hot Green Bay Packers team.

It has been an incredible year for the Cowboys, who looked to be headed towards the cellar of the NFC East when Tony Romo broke his back during the preseason. However, Prescott played at a Pro Bowl level all season long, and when Romo was ready to return, he had not starting job to return to.

It is going to be interesting to see how Prescott handles the bright lights of playoff football, but if his regular season is any indication, it should be no problem for the fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State.

At one point, the Green Bay Packers were sitting at 4-6, and their star quarterback looked like a different player under center. Since that moment, the Packers have yet to lose, and locked up the NFC North division with a Week 17 win against the Detroit Lions. Aaron Rodgers shook off a rough start to the season to be a favorite to win the NFL MVP this season, and has his Packers playing the best football of any team in the conference heading into Sunday.

Here is how to watch all of the action online.

Date: Sunday, January 15

Start Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

This one could go down to the wire, with the winner being the favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 51. Being without Nelson is going to hurt for the Packers, who have proven to be a much different team without him in the lineup. Rodgers is going to find a way to get it done on Sunday, and if the Packers do pull off the road victory in Dallas, they will have plenty of momentum heading into the NFC Championship Game.

Dallas has turned heads all season long, so nobody will be surprised if they hang an L on the Packers on Sunday. Relying on rookies is extremely tough to do in the playoffs, though Prescott and Elliott have proven to be not your ordinary rookies in 2016. Still, neither of those players play defense, which is going to have a rough time stopping Rodgers and company on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on