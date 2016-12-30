Report: Tony Romo expected to play Sunday

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is expected to play in some capacity on Sunday against the Eagles, marking his season debut, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Romo, who hasn’t played since Thanksgiving of 2015, will start the game on the sidelines in favor of rookie Dak Prescott, who is aiming to set the NFL record for wins in a season by a rookie quarterback.

Mark Sanchez, Dallas’s third quarterback, is also expected to play.

The 36-year-old injured his back during the preseason and was held out the first 10 games of the season. When it had fully healed, the Cowboys decided to stick with Prescott as their starter. The fourth-round draft choice has led Dallas to a 13–2 record and has completed 68.1% of his passes for 3,630 yards and 23 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Dallas and Philadelphia kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on