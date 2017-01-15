Cowboys tie it up with Dez Bryant TD, Dak Prescott 2-pointer (Video)

The Dallas Cowboys overcame an 18-point deficit to tie the Green Bay Packers at 28 on a Dez Bryant touchdown catch and Dak Prescott two-point conversion.

Down 21-3 very early in the NFC Divisional Round, the Dallas Cowboys have mounted a furious comeback to tie the Green Bay Packers at 28 points apiece late in the fourth quarter.

Dallas was able to tie the game up on a Dak Prescott pass to Dez Bryant and Prescott took it in on a two-point conversion. The Cowboys have seized all the momentum in this NFC playoff game.

Should Dallas take the lead, it will be the biggest deficit the Cowboys have ever overcome in their playoff history. Going against an NFL MVP candidate in Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not going to be easy for Prescott and the Cowboys offense.

Sure, it helps to have the best offensive line in football and a star at running back in rookie Ezekiel Elliott, but Dallas needed Prescott to elevate his play to give the Cowboys any shot at a come-from-behind victory.

As he has been all season long, Prescott remains cool under pressure. Dallas could have settled for a Dan Bailey field goal had Prescott not found Bryant for six. However, the Dallas defense has not been able to keep Rodgers at bay for very long in this game.

Taking the game out of Rodgers’ hands temporarily, Prescott took over. The Bryant catch set up a strong quarterback keep for the two-point try. Keep in mind that Prescott thrived in that sort of rushing attack in college for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Dallas defense needs to hold it together to win the game, but Prescott has brought the Cowboys back from certain defeat. He has made this easily the best game of the NFL Playoffs thus far.

