Cowboys take to Twitter to celebrate NFC East crown
The Dallas Cowboys players and fans took to social media following Thursday Night Football’s outcome that made the team the NFC East divisional champions.
Dallas Cowboys fans are not fans of the Philadelphia Eagles for obvious reasons. Not only do both teams play one another at least twice a season, but as heated divisional rivals, both sides have possessed a contentious relationship for several years.
But Cowboys fans were likely rooting for the Eagles Thursday night to defeat the New York Giants, as a Philly win would give Dallas the NFC East crown, a first-round bye in the playoffs and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
And for the Cowboys, Christmas came three days early as the Eagles were able to upset the Giants 24-19 on Thursday Night Football. Following the victory, Cowboys players, media members, celebrities and fans took to social media to celebrate.
Below you’ll find some of the best tweets from Twitter celebrating the Dallas Cowboys NFC East championship.
Is this appropriate now ?????????????????????
— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 23, 2016
The Boys rule the east!!!!????????????its party time in D-town. Go Cowboys
— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) December 23, 2016
Congrats #cowboysnation! Lets finish strong!
— Darren Woodson (@darrenwoodson28) December 23, 2016
✊????✊????✊????✊????✊????✊????
— Benson Mayowa (@Benny_b0y10) December 23, 2016
Christmas came early for Dallas! Cowboys win the NFC East! pic.twitter.com/Ye32MRsSo5
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2016
NFC East Champs! #FinishTheFight @ Addison, Texas https://t.co/TfQbAvAQg5
— Jack Crawford (@Sack_Religious) December 23, 2016
???????????????????????? #CowboysNation
— Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) December 23, 2016
????NFC EAST CHAMPS ✊????✊????
— Damien Wilson (@dwilson_6) December 23, 2016
NFC east Champs. One goal down! Couple more to go! WorkKk!!! #DallasCowboys #DallasCowboys #DallasCowboys #DallasCowboys #DallasCowboys
— Tyrone Crawford ???????? (@TCrawford98) December 23, 2016
Yessssssssss
— Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) December 23, 2016
— Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) December 23, 2016
Cowboys wrap up NFC's No. 1 seed.
— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 23, 2016
#NFCEastChamps pic.twitter.com/cfG3z414gj
— Andrew Gachkar (@theGACH) December 23, 2016
Mood: #Bye #NFCEastChamps #cowboysnation pic.twitter.com/735MaqXlVq
— Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) December 23, 2016
Xmas early ! #FinishTheFight https://t.co/SGh7sOpuN8
— Charlotte J Anderson (@CJonesAnderson) December 23, 2016
I mean, we have to check in with the owner and GM pic.twitter.com/FWnZff2OdA
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2016
The NFC officially runs through the @dallascowboys. pic.twitter.com/elFX43IUlh
— NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2016
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2016
So, there they are. Some of the best tweets from Twitter celebrating the Dallas Cowboys NFC East crown, as well as their well-earned home field advantage and first week bye in the playoffs. In the comments section below tell us which tweet was your favorite and how excited you are about the team’s recent accomplishments. What do you believe are the Cowboys chances of winning Super Bowl LI?
