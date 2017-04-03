Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly gives teams permission to pursue Tony Romo

The Tony Romo saga became a bit more intriguing Monday. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has notified all NFL general managers that they can contact the 36-year-old quarterback to schedule a workout, visit or physical, multiple outlets reported.

Jerry Jones notified all NFL GMs they are permitted to contact Tony Romo or his agent to schedule a workout, visit or physical, source says — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 3, 2017

Can confirm that Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been given permission to visit, negotiate a possible trade with other teams, per source — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 3, 2017

According to NFL.com, the Cowboys told clubs they are “limited to conversations concerning [Romo’s] 2017-19 NFL player contract.” The limitations appear to point to the Cowboys’ desire to trade the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback rather than outright release him.

Romo has been limited to just five games combined the past two seasons due to a series of injuries and the emergence of Dak Prescott, whom the Cowboys named their starting quarterback last season.

Romo is in the middle of a six-year, $108 million contract that he signed in 2013. The Cowboys have made it clear that they’re willing to part with the 13-year veteran, but instead of cutting him, the club is seeing if there’s a trade market for his services.

Jones said last week that he wants the Romo decision to be resolved before training camp, and it appears the Cowboys’ minicamp will start June 13.