Cowboys Fan Sent Invalid Playoff Tickets Off StubHub, Can’t Get Refund

A Dallas Cowboys fan and StubHub are at odds over an order for playoff tickets that resulted in the buyer being sent tickets to the 2016 postseason.

After finishing the season 13-3, the Dallas Cowboys have a first-round bye in the 2017 NFL Playoffs with the NFC’s best record. Behind Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys offense is arguably the most feared in the NFL, and the defense has done just enough.

Because of this, the Cowboys don’t play until Jan. 15, and their three possible opponents are the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers.

Regardless of which team they play, Reddit user “panopticism” will be unable to take in the game. According to the user’s post on the r/NFL subreddit, they purchased tickets for the Cowboys upcoming playoff game from StubHub “recently” with the intent of flying to the game with a friend.

Unfortunately, the tickets they bought—or at least that were sent to them by the seller—were for last year’s playoff game, and the user provided a photo of the tickets here. They also provided other pictures of last year’s playoff tickets, as well as picture of what this year’s tickets should look like.

This seems like an issue that could be easily resolved by calling up StubHub, sending them the evidence electronically (as the user did here), and then getting a refund. Right?

Instead, StubHub told this person that the ticket was a misprint. Now, StubHub said that they would offer the Redditor a refund, but only if they were turned down at the door. Since they have to fly to the game, this is not feasible. Especially since, as the Redditor is quick to note, the cost of airline tickets must be accounted for.

No matter which avenue they have tried to reach out to StubHub, the company’s response has been the same; that the ticket is merely a misprint. Based on the photographic evidence provided by the user, it probably isn’t, and it surely is not worth it for him to travel to the game to find out.

Hopefully StubHub is able to refund this person’s tickets and resolve this situation, because it really should be easy for them to refund the customer and move on from this. Instead, it’s a bad look right now for the ticket re-seller.

