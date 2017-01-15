Cowboys fan breaks TV after loss to Packers (Video)

One Dallas Cowboys fan took his team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers particularly poorly when he broke his 70 inch TV.

This article contains video that has NSFW language that may be offensive to some readers.

For the Dallas Cowboys, who went 13-3 with a rookie quarterback and running back, going one and done in the playoffs had to really sting. Especially since they were playing the same team, the Green Bay Packers, that narrowly edged them the last time they made the playoffs.

That was the case this time around, as the Cowboys fought back from a 15-point deficit in the second half to tie it twice, only to lose on a circus catch by Jared Cook and a 51-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.

It was a heartbreaking way to lose the game, perhaps even worse than the “catch” by Dez Bryant two years ago. That’s why Crosby’s game-winning field goal incited this impassioned, and NSFW reaction from a Cowboys fan.

Cowboy fans are sick. He broke a 70in tv over a game 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N86GphcbyE — Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) January 16, 2017

Normally you’d feel bad for this guy, but he probably thought the game was over after the second quarter and was calling for Tony Romo to come in. Breaking your TV like that only hurts yourself, and it’s not going to teach the Packers any lessons.

After a phenomenal regular season, it’s no surprise that many Cowboys fans thought this was the year. One overconfident fan, in particular, got a Super Bowl tattoo before the playoffs started. But sometimes you have to learn how to lose before you can learn how to win. And if anything, die-hard fans of the Cowboys should be used to this by now:

It’s not a vintage Cowboys loss unless they look done,mount a comeback and get some false hope going, then have their hearts ripped out. — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) January 15, 2017

This young core will no doubt take some hard lessons from this game, and go into next season stronger than ever. But this type of loss only means they’re learning the meaning of “growing pains” the hard way.

This article originally appeared on