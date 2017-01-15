Report: NFL asks Ezekiel Elliott additional questions in domestic violence investigation

The NFL’s investigation into domestic violence allegations against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is still ongoing and the league has now sent follow-up questions to Elliott, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Elliott’s former girlfriend filed a police report in July alleging that Elliott assaulted her in a car. Elliott denied the allegations and authorities declined to bring charges.

USA Today reported in October that Elliott had recently been interviewed by NFL investigators. Elliott received the follow-up questions within the past month, Schefter reports. The case is not expected to be resolved before the end of this season, according to Schefter.

Elliott, the fourth pick in the 2016 draft, led the league with 1,631 rushing yards in 15 games this season. He carried a league-high 322 times and also scored 15 touchdowns.

Elliott and the Cowboys play the Packers in the NFC playoffs on Sunday in Dallas.

This article originally appeared on