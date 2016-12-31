Cowboys @ Eagles Final Injury Report: Seven Players Already Ruled Out

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, seven different Cowboy players have already been ruled out for the contest.

As the team prepares to face the 6-9 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the final game of the regular season, the 13-2 Dallas Cowboys will do so without at least seven of their players, whom have already ruled out for the upcoming contest. There are also six more players who appeared as questionable on Cowboys final injury report Friday, making them less likely to play in what is considered by many as a meaningless game.

The seven Cowboys players already ruled out for Sunday’s contest in Philly are cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin), defensive end Tyrone Crawford (shoulder/hamstring), linebacker Justin Durant (elbow), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back), defensive tackle Terrell McClain (ankle), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee) and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton (ankle).

Listed as questionable on Dallas’ final injury report are cornerback Anthony Brown (concussion), defensive end Jack Crawford (foot), defensive end Randy Gregory (abdomen), guard Ronald Leary (back), linebacker Sean Lee (knee) and running back Darren McFadden (illness).

The final practice report is out and I don't think I've ever seen so many guys ruled out on a Friday. pic.twitter.com/8BTX6MUGVl — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 30, 2016

Out of these six questionable Cowboy players, only Gregory was a full participant in all three of the Cowboys practices this week. Crawford and Lee were both limited throughout those same sessions. Brown only participated during Friday’s practice, but only on a limited basis. And both McFadden and Leary did not practice at all this week.

Although the Week 17 matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles has no playoff implications for either squad, it doesn’t mean the game doesn’t have entertainment value. Not only are we likely to see many of the Cowboys starters participate in this contest, but veteran quarterback Tony Romo will reportedly make his 2016 regular season debut on Sunday. It’s unknown exactly how long Romo could play, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport speculates it will not be more than a series or two.

This article originally appeared on