Cowboys competitiveness or Packers experience: Who wins?

A talented player can make plays. However history shows Dallas Cowboys teams with a high football IQ secure victory the majority of the time.

All week in sports media many have been debating the value of the Dallas Cowboys competitiveness versus the Packers experience. However, it will take more than both to win Sunday’s potentially epic battle.

The Cowboys at 13-3 are the number one seed in this year’s NFL NFC Division Playoffs.

What a stark contrast to last year’s 4-12 season when Dallas had great expectations justified by a hugely successful 2014 season in which they discovered how good they were as they earned an impressive regular season record of 12-4.

However with that said they quickly learned the following year (2015) that you can’t take anything for granted and that their experiences from the previous year success were just mere fragments of the many pieces that’s required for the success of any championship quality team.

By contrast the great Aaron Rodgers and his team the Green Bay Packers are a confident experienced group of football players who are on a seven game winning streak which includes a wildcard victory over the team that defeated the Cowboys not once, but twice this season.

The influence of Rodgers as a psychological motivator and the absolute team leader is evident by what he articulated after they lost a game earlier during the year when the Packers were seemingly trapped in a four-game losing streak.

Basically Rodgers changed the mindset of his teammates, fans, the media and others, by articulating a somewhat similar statement that some would say is comparable to that of the guarantee that Super Bowl III MVP Joe Willie Namath made prior to that historic victory.

Now certainly Rogers is no Broadway Joe nor a stranger to exhibiting confidence to reporters or anyone else, so I imagine that is why he felt compelled to say that they could “run the table.”

Obviously it was a very interesting and bold statement at that time and it very much adds to his legacy of how he will be perceived as a NFL player. But by momentarily playing prognosticator and if on adds in the fact that they have not lost a game since he said that, it makes others want to see what else this wannabe soothsayer can say and accomplish in his stellar career.

In essence his teammates have responded with an effort of which any objective outsider could conclude that Rogers’s leadership has definitely contributed in part to changing the dynamics of the team’s entire regular season and possibly the playoffs.

But let us not forget, yes the Packers have a seven game winning streak that includes a wildcard victory against the stiff defense of the New York Giants. But also one would be remiss to underestimate the physicality of the run happy Cowboys.

Remember, running the ball was the primary reason the Cowboys went on their winning streak of eleven straight games and along the way setting multiple rookie season records, so it’s no secret the Cowboys shall be running the ball.

Experience does matter, but there are other factors which are just as important to winning such as talent, timing, chemistry, home field advantage, health, et cetera. When it’s all said and done ideally traditional thinkers would prefer the experience of veteran leadership over youthful exuberance.

However in a game as physical as those in the NFL , youthfulness, talent and football intelligence, shall more times than not be more beneficial. This philosophy has been exhibited by a number of successful NFL teams with head coaches that cut ties with big name and star players at the conclusion or beginning of each season for a variety of reasons.

Some of which include: high salaries, injuries and or an inability to get around that corner like he did in the past, or maybe he simply has lost a step or two, but then-to it could be because that inexperienced rookie who was sitting on the bench has shown that it’s time to showcase his talents.

One last point here, every athlete who gets to the NFL level is a fierce competitor; in fact it’s his competitiveness that has caused the owners to sign him via advice from the head coach, position coaches and team scouts. Hence, that is why it is so vitally important to sign football players when they are youngsters attempting to impose themselves as household names such as Dak and Zeke.

Moreover, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott do garner their competitors attention and the two of them coincidentally just happen to be on the Cowboy roster in 2016. The bottom line is this; they are prime examples of rookies who have instilled just as much fear in their opponents psyche as a seasoned veteran quarterback for the Packers named Rodgers.

One thing for sure that a pragmatic person would agree on is the fact that regardless if it’s an outstanding record breaking duo or arguably the single best passer in NFL history, it takes eleven men working tirelessly together with everyone doing his job to an optimal level and beyond to win at the highest level in the National Football League.

That being said, if the Cowboys record breaking rookies continue to live up to or exceed the lofty standards of which has propelled their team to being the number one seed in the NFC, then victory shall be achieved.

But it shall not be exclusively because of experience, competitiveness or the use of both simultaneously on either side. That’s because it shall be a combination of many factors within the game itself that propels one team over the other in a sixty-minute NFL contest.

However and most importantly, victory more times than not shall be the prize for the team of football players who are cognizant and simultaneously active during the most appropriate seconds and moments that changes the dynamics in their teams favor, during the most critical times of the game.

