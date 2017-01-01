Cowboys at Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Dallas Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

There’s nothing ostensibly for the Dallas Cowboys to play for in Week 17. After a 13-2 season leading into the finale, they’ve already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and will have home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Now it’s all about finishing healthy. However, they’d still love to get a 14th win over their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in an NFC East battle from Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Cowboys have already said that they will start Dak Prescott and likely Ezekiel Elliott as well. Both still have records to play for as the latter is 178 yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record and Prescott could break the record for wins by a rookie quarterback. However, reports indicate that both Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez will see time on Sunday, which could heighten the drama still in Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are simply playing for pride at this point. It’s been a rough season as their defense has been banged up and lackluster overall. Moreover, the growing pains for Carson Wentz have been very real. Subsequently, they’d love to end on a high-note heading into their future with the current rookie.

FOX will have the broadcast for this NFC East rivalry matchup. Out-of-market fans can still stream the game online, though, using DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the stream through the app or online using a paid subscription to log in.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

While you have to imagine that the Cowboys might be coasting a bit, there is still plenty to play for against the Eagles. Plus, the prospect of seeing Romo, Sanchez, and so on is always enticing. So even in a meaningless game, this NFC East rivalry matchup should still bring the fun.

