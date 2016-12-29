Cowboys at Eagles: Game preview, odds, prediction

Preview, prediction and odds for the NFC East clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 17.

The Dallas Cowboys are chasing the best regular season record in franchise history when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 17.

Dallas has never finished 14-2 in a season, something the NFC East champions can achieve with a win in Philly. As for the Eagles, first-year head coach Doug Pederson will want to end his debut season in charge on a high by beating a division rival.

Pederson’s Eagles are actually favored by six points, according to Odds Shark. The same source has the over/under at 43, but bets on the over will depend on who suits up for the Cowboys.

Specifically, whether or not the Cowboys play rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott. With homefield advantage in the NFC already secure, head coach Jason Garrett may be tempted to give his workhorse a rest.

A lot may depend on Elliott and the Cowboys’ desire to make history. Owner Jerry Jones is mindful his runner can break the rookie rushing record set by Eric Dickerson in 1983, per KRLD, via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today.

Resting Elliott would be a smart ploy considering the number of bruising hits he took during Week 16’s win over the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys have enough backfield talent to cope without Elliott for a week.

Darren McFadden, Lance Dunbar and Alfred Morris can all carry the load behind the best run-blocking line in the NFL.

In fact, the battle between a dominant Dallas O-line and the Eagles’ marauding defensive front will be the key matchup to watch. Things should be particularly heated along the interior.

The Cowboys are formidable in the middle, thanks to center Travis Frederick and guard Zack Martin. Yet the middle is also where the Eagles are strongest, with D-tackle Fletcher Cox a one-man game-wrecker when motivated.

However, the Eagles may have more joy on the edges where the Cowboys will be without the linchpin of their front five. Left tackle Tyron Smith will miss out with a knee problem, according to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

Philadelphia boasts the rush ends to take advantage, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports:

The Eagles have a huge mismatch in this one, especially with Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith slated to miss Sunday’s game with a sprained MCL. Connor Barwin and Vinny Curry need to take advantage of backup left tackle Chaz Green, who grades at just a 43.0 in limited snaps by Pro Football Focus. Barwin and Curry have combined for just 5.5 sacks this season and have been inconsistent in applying pressure rotating in-and-out at right defensive end, but can end the season on a high note. Brandon Graham is expected to have a big game against Cowboys right tackle Doug Free once again. In the first meeting, Graham had four run stops, eight quarterback pressures, and three quarterback hits…all against Free.

Keeping dual-threat rookie passer Dak Prescott in the pocket will be vital for the Eagles if they’re going to slow down the Dallas offense.

Similarly, the Cowboys D’ will need to make life uncomfortable for Eagles first-year quarterback Carson Wentz. Like Prescott, Wentz is mobile, but he may struggle to make quick reads and accurate throws against a crafty Cowboys defense.

Coordinator Rod Marinelli has made a no-name bunch one of the league’s best units. The Cowboys stick to basic zones on early downs, with cornerback Brandon Carr and safety Byron Jones leading a talented secondary.

But Marinelli mixes things up well on football’s money down. He usually relies on creative three-man fronts and disguised pressure. Cerebral inside linebacker Sean Lee makes sure the system runs smoothly.

Wentz and the Eagles need to be prepared for the Cowboys’ unorthodox pressure concepts. Multi-purpose running back Darren Sproles can be a mismatch in the passing game whenever Pederson pits him against linebackers.

Sproles will also need to carry the load in the running game. It won’t be easy against the league’s top-ranked rushing defense.

The Eagles can’t match the Cowboys for talent, but Pederson’s team has been playing hard in recent weeks. They pushed the Baltimore Ravens all the way on the road in Week 15, before beating the New York Giants last week.

They’d love nothing more than to finish strong by upsetting the Cowboys.

Pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 21

