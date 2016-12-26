Cowboys activate DE Randy Gregory, expected to make debut vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys will officially welcome back defensive end Randy Gregory on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. The team activated him from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list, moving him to the 53-man roster.

Cowboys are moving Randy Gregory to the 53-man roster, as expected. Zach Moore, called up from the practice squad last week, is the cut. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 26, 2016

Gregory, a 2015 second-round pick, has served his 14-game suspension, thus making him eligible to return this week. He’s still facing a potential year-long suspension for another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, but that’s currently being reviewed by the NFL.

As a result, he’s eligible to play until it’s made official, which may not be until after the season’s over with. This is a huge development for the pass-rusher-starved Cowboys, who are in dire need of a dynamic player along the defensive line.

It sounds like Gregory should play a lot on Monday night, too, as he’s expected to be in good football shape.

Jerry Jones on Randy Gregory: "He's got fresh legs and he's raring to go…it would surprise me if he doesn't get a lot of snaps." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 26, 2016

Furthermore, Jason Garrett told Ed Werder of ESPN that Gregory weighs 250 pounds – up from his playing weight of 230 pounds a year ago.