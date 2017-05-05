Court releases Aaron Hernandez ‘s letter to fiancée written before suicide

The letter Aaron Hernandez wrote to his fiancée before his suicide was made public by Massachusetts court officials on Friday.

Hernandez left the letter for Shayanna Jenkins prior to his April 19 suicide. Its contents are as follows.

Shay,

You have always been my soul-mate and I want you to love life and know I’m always with you. I told you what was coming indirectly! I love you so much and know you are an angel – literally! We split into two to come change the world! Your characteristics is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the Supreme’s, the Almighty’s plan, not mine! I love you! Let (redacted) know how much I love her! Look after (redacted) and (redacted) for me – they are my boys (you’re rich). I knew I loved you = Savage Garden

The former Patriots tight end was found dead in his cell last month, just days after he was acquitted in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men in Boston.

Hernandez was already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

