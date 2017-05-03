Court rejects ex-NFL star Sharper’s rape sentence appeal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) A federal appeals court has dismissed former NFL star Darren Sharper’s appeal of his sentence for drugging and raping women.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ two-sentence order Wednesday came almost a month after prosecutors filed their brief. The court granted a prosecution motion to dismiss.

Sharper’s lawyers contended that U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo did not adequately explain the consequences of Sharper’s guilty plea.

Sharper had pleaded guilty or no contest to criminal charges in state courts in Arizona, California, Nevada and Louisiana, and in federal court in New Orleans.

A nine-year sentence was expected. But Milazzo said that was too light. She gave Sharper a chance to withdraw his guilty plea, then sentenced him to 18 years and four months in prison.

—

This story has been corrected to show that arguments were made in briefs rather than orally before the judges.