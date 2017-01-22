Counterpoint: The Buccaneers Should Pursue Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson to the Buccaneers is a polarizing topic that may not even get close to reality. However, if it does, the Bucs should go for it.

Our own Alan Schechter wrote about how the Buccaneers should pass on Adrian Peterson if he hits the market. I’m more of the mindset that, if they have the chance, the reward far outweighs the risk. Here’s why;

Schechter mentioned that one of the big problems is character concerns given Peterson’s year long suspension for child abuse. He cited the release of a troubled Austin Seferian-Jenkins as an example of Jason Licht and Dirk Koetter not dealing with those types of people. I don’t find that to be the case.

They drafted Jameis Winston first overall while he had been accused of sexual assault and was still going through the legal processes involved in that. They also signed Josh Huff who had been arrested and charged with drug possession after ASJ was released. Jason Licht has stressed that the Buccaneers do extensive research into a player to try and pinpoint if they have character issues or just made a poor decision. In Peterson’s case, it would seem he made a poor decision. He hasn’t gotten in any kind of trouble outside that incident and doesn’t seem like there are any character issues to worry about.

As for Peterson’s decline in production? Yes, some of that may have to do with age, but Peterson hasn’t had the threat of a passing game for far too long. Teddy Bridgewater had a solid season in 2015 and Peterson was the NFL rushing champion. That’s not a coincidence. Peterson isn’t the back he was where he can bowl over, around, and through eight and nine men boxes. However, he is still an incredibly effective back in this league – if he’s in the right situation. A Sam Bradford led Vikings isn’t the right situation anymore.

With Jameis Winston and Mike Evans in the offense, Peterson will see more opportunities and more advantageous defensive fronts because he can’t be the sole focal point of defensive coordinators. If he is, Winston and Evans will make them pay. He’s easily better than any running back the Bucs trotted out last season – even at 32 years old.

Again, Peterson is a special breed of player. Once in a generation. His athleticism and physical build will allow him a few more prime years in his thirties before he tapers off the way most running backs do at the 30-year mark.

Peterson is going to want to get paid. He even said in the First Take interview that sparked this speculation storm that he “earned that $18 million”. Nobody is going to pay him that. No one. That being said, the Bucs are very strategic in their contract structure. They could give him a four or five year deal with all the guaranteed money up front in the first two seasons – just like they did with Doug Martin. With modest guaranteed money in those first two seasons, they can make it an incentive-laden deal. Honestly, it’s the smartest move.

An incentive-laden deal protects both parties. For Adrian Peterson, if he’s guaranteed say $6 million in the first year, he could have incentives and escalators that get him up to that $10-11 million dollar range. Yardage bonuses, touchdown bonuses, postseason appearance, Super Bowl appearance, NFL rushing rank, etc. That way, if he comes in and he’s Adrian Peterson, he’ll have no problem getting his money. For the Bucs, if he comes in and he’s not Adrian Peterson, well then it’s basically just like paying Doug Martin which they would’ve had to do anyway.

The Buccaneers have a small window where they can bring in Peterson and compete for a championship before Winston hits his big pay day. No, the Buccaneers are not a running back away, but with the addition of other free agents and the draft, they could be in that position within the next two to three seasons. They aren’t far off, that much is evident.

There’s plenty of people who are against the idea of Peterson becoming a Buc. All I can say is this; as disappointing as it is, the Doug Martin extension didn’t work out. Giving Peterson the same money you gave Martin makes it a wash and Peterson’s ceiling is far higher than Martin’s is or ever was.

Isn’t it worth the risk?

This article originally appeared on