Could Wade Phillips Be The Next Oakland Raiders Defensive Coordinator?

It’s possible the Oakland Raiders could be be looking for a new defensive coordinator in the near future. Could that person be Wade Phillips?

Following the Oakland Raiders loss in the Wild Card round to the Houston Texans, many in Raider Nation have seen enough of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

Two seasons into his tenure, the Raiders have finished with the 22nd and 25th ranked defenses. Many fans have their eye on current Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, whose contract with the team is expiring. And with Gary Kubiak retiring, it’s no sure thing Phillips stays on board with whoever the new head coach is.

Per Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Raider Nation may get their wish. He tweeted after the loss that the Raiders could be a possible landing spot for Phillips.

Don't overlook #Raiders as possible landing spot for Wade Phillips, whose #Broncos contract is expiring. Productivity hasn't matched talent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2017

In his two seasons in Denver, Phillips has led the Broncos to the #1 defense (2015) and the #4 ranked defense in 2016. Phillips has a long track record of defensive success, and would obviously be a huge upgrade over Ken Norton Jr., if this happens.

One thing to consider is that Jack Del Rio has always been a 4-3 defensive coach, and Wade runs a 3-4. So would Del Rio be willing to go against his preference in order to bring a coach as proven as Phillips on board?

Also, did Wade Phillips drop a little bit of a hint on Twitter?

It is unfortunate that Derek Carr is unable to play. He had a tremendous year and is a great young man as well. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 7, 2017

This doesn’t seem to be anything more than some rumblings and a pipe dream at the moment, but it’s still a situation worth monitoring.

