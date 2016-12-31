Could Bruce Arians and Gary Kubiak retire after the season?

There are rumors swirling that Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak could retire after the season…

As we approach one of the most interesting days in the NFL league year (Black Monday) speculation seems to be running wild about two high profile head coaches that might step down from their respective teams.

Local reporters and radio hosts have already thrown these reports around, but MMQB reporter Albert Breer is now reporting that both Bruce Arians of the Arizona Cardinals and Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos are rumored to be at least thinking about the idea of retirement.

“Could we see a retirement or two? While neither has lent validity to the idea first-hand, there continues to be speculation in league circles about whether Arizona’s Bruce Arians or Denver’s Gary Kubiak could walk away in the near future. Both had health issues this year, and both had 2015 seasons that rubber-stamp their legacies as head coaches. Arians is 64; Kubiak is 55. If either of those jobs were to open up, they’d be considered top-of-the-NFL type positions…”

This would certainly shock much of the NFL world, but it seems like a distinct possibility for both coaches.

For Arians, it would be a shock, at least in my eyes. Arians wasn’t given the opportunity to be a head coach on a full-time basis until the Cardinals hired him away from the Colts in 2013, and he’s been excellent. Arizona was one of the top teams in the NFC last season and has faltered some this year, but is expected to be right back in the thick of things in 2017.

Because of Arians’ wait to become a head coach, it would surprise me to see him step down, but there’s an expiration date for everyone’s NFL career, including someone with the football knowledge of Arians. What would motivate him to retire? That would really be up to speculation, but you can never put a price on spending more time with your family if you’ve accomplished all you set out to as a coach in the NFL.

For Kubiak, retirement makes much more sense. After suffering a mini-stroke on the sideline during a game while coaching the Houston Texans, Kubiak’s health has been a significant area of concern for many. After spending a season with the Baltimore Ravens as a coordinator in 2014, he declined any opportunity to be a head coach before the Broncos and his old pal John Elway came calling.

The opportunity to coach the Broncos as well as legendary quarterback Peyton Manning was too much for Kubiak to pass up, and he wound up winning the Super Bowl last year.

With three Super Bowl titles to his name, including one as a head coach, Kubiak’s decision to step down for health or personal reasons would surprise no one, but he obviously loves the game and is a good leader.

At any rate, this development or even the idea of it makes Black Monday all the more interesting. We wish nothing but the best for coaches around the league whose professional careers are or will be in limbo.

This article originally appeared on