Cornerback or wide receiver: What’s the Eagles’ biggest need? Part 2

If you’ve been watching the Philadelphia Eagles all year, most would come to the conclusion that the biggest needs for this team are at the wide receiver or cornerback position. Nolan Carroll, Leodis McKelvin, and Jalen Mills will be the main topic after the season concludes.

This team has a lot of work to do to improve, but one of the most important areas of concern is with the corners. In this article, we’ll examine the top three on the depth chart.

Let’s begin

Nolan Carroll:

Nolan Carroll has been in the NFL for close to eight years. He started his career with the Miami Dolphins. He was a fifth-round pick (145th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The Eagles acquired Nolan in 2014 via free agency thanks to Chip Kelly. Since his debut as an Eagle, Nolan has been pedestrian. He shows flashes once in a while, but normally, he fails to cover the top corners. When the ball is in the air, he doesn’t get his head around to make a play, and he seems to get beaten frequently.

What we’ve seen recently:

A great example of Nolan’s questionable play came on Monday Night Football versus the Green Bay Packers. It was the beginning of the second quarter, first and ten, and the Packers have the ball on their twenty yard line. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped back and launched the ball twenty yards to the back left corner of the end zone in a tight window to wide receiver Davante Adams for a touchdown to beat Carroll, who was in tight coverage.

Before the ball was in the air, Adams had already gotten by Carroll after he failed to jam Adams at the line. Carroll was beaten by more than two steps, but still got in great position to make a play on the ball. He got his head around, but failed to locate the ball to get the interception.

Watching the play would make one ask “did that really just happen”? It was a beautiful pass by Rodgers, but Nolan should have gotten the pick.

(Since being drafted Carroll has 269 Tackles (224 solo), three sacks, 45 pass deflections, eight interceptions, one touchdown off of an interception, and one forced fumble)

Leodis McKelvin:

Leodis McKelvin was drafted by the Buffalo Bills 11th overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. Who would have thought that he was one pick shy of being a top ten draft pick. That’s a shocker!

McKelvin will be entering his tenth year in the NFL next season, and his best days are behind him (if he even had any). The Eagles singed him in the 2016 free agency period, and they were smart enough to only sign him to a two-year deal. That keeps him in Philadelphia until the 2017 season ends. It will only cost the Eagles $250,000 to cut him, and it could save the team $3.2 million dollars. He might not to be on the roster at the end of the year.

What we’ve seen this year:

His worst game came against the New York Giants. In that game, he allowed Odell Beckham Jr to catch every pass thrown in their direction, and he was also responsible for allowing two touchdowns. If that isn’t reason for replacement, it’s hard to tell what is.

This past Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens, McKelvin gave up a 54-yard catch and run to Mike Wallace on a slant route. In week ten, versus the Atlanta Falcons, he was beaten by wide receiver Taylor Gabriel for a 76-yard touchdown. Week 14, versus the Washington Redskins, we saw him beaten by DeSean Jackson for an 80-yard touchdown.

He’s got to go.

(Since being drafted, McKelvin has 352 Tackles (295 solo), 77 pass deflections, 15 interceptions for 143 yards, two touchdowns off of interceptions, and four forced fumbles)

Jalen Mills:

Jalen Mills was the Eagles’ seventh-round draft pick (233rd overall) in 2016. Here is what NFL.com had to say about him.

Strengths Four-year starter from deep, talented conference. Has slot cover ability. Hips are loose and he’s able to open and mirror receivers from press. Uses crisp, controlled footwork out of his transitions. Locates the deep pass and can turn to make plays on the ball. Very aware from zone and handles his responsibilities without many busts. Good blitzer from the slot.

Weaknesses Thin­-waisted with a finesse frame. Takes iffy angles to the ball and isn’t as committed in run support as evaluators would like. Was not a productive tackler near the line of scrimmage. Mix and match traits might have him caught between slot corner and free safety. Lacks desired speed to carry vertical threats. Shows some confusion on combo routes.

You can’t really say Mills has been a disappointment because we’re not sure we were expecting anything great to come from him in the first place. He ran a 4.48 at the Combine, but his speed doesn’t show up on game day. Some say the Eagles got a steal, and he had second-round talent, but week after week, he gets beaten in coverage.

He may be on the roster next year, but you can rest assure he won’t be your starter.

(Since being drafted Mills has 52 Tackles (44 solo), and 7 pass deflections)

What we’ve learned:

In a nutshell, you can say the Eagles rented cornerbacks for the 2016 season, and it isn’t paying off. Carrol signed a one year deal worth $2,360,000, and he isn’t worth re-signing. As stated previously, McKelvin was signed to a two year deal. It would only cost the Eagles $250,000 to cut him, and it would save them $3.2 million dollars. He can’t be on the roster at the start of next year.

There are a few options in the free agency pool, but the top two will be Trumaine Johnson and Stephon Gilmore. In the NFL Draft the Eagles can consider Desmond King, Jalen “Teez” Tabor, Sidney Jones, and Jourdan Lewis just to name a few.

Watch out for part three of this series, coming soon.

This article originally appeared on