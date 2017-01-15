Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Most of the hype regarding the wide receiver position in this draft centers on Clemson’s Mike Williams, however another receiver deserves our attention and for good reason… Western Michigan’s Corey Davis

While he didn’t play at the biggest school nor in the biggest game like Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams, the consensus top player at the position in the 2017 NFL Draft, Corey Davis has surely impressed during his tenure at Western Michigan. Rejecting the draft and choosing to finish his senior season, Davis would go on to set the record for the most career receiving yards in NCAA history (5,278) along with the most games with 100+ receiving yards (27). He continued his run in the record books by becoming 2nd on the all-time receiving touchdowns list at 52 touchdowns, finishing an incredibly historical run.

He enters the NFL Draft with a lot of hype, but has failed to gain the same reputation as Williams. As we continue towards the draft though, this is likely to change as his tape shows an impressive player with a very high ceiling.

Measurables

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 215 pounds

40-yard: 4.58 seconds

Strengths

Corey Davis has thrived after returning for his senior season, putting up massive numbers and staking his claim in the record books. His physical traits are impressive, with a large frame and big upper body. He knows how to play aggressive and fight for positioning. His ability to high-point the ball is only made possible by his physical nature against defenders. Demonstrates a strong sense of tracking the ball and shows he can make difficult catches. Incredibly reliable hands, you won’t witness him drop many passes.

Despite his frame, Davis his a smooth route-runner and demonstrates impressive agility. Accelerates well and knows how to elude defenders. Is equally impressive with the ball in his hands as he is when going to get it. Knows how to make defenders miss and uses his strength to break tackles. Has developed stronger coordination and understands how to gain separation.

Has shown versatility, playing outside or in the slot. Is a big-play threat and a reliable #1 receiver.

Tape below was possibly his best game of the season, totaling 272 yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches. Watching the tape, you see the makings of a future star in the NFL.

Weaknesses

Davis sill needs to work on knowing how to use his height to his advantage. Needs to show better body control and timing on jumpballs. While he has reliable hands, he must continue developing greater strength to prevent turnovers when running downfield.

A big knock is the level of competition he played against at Western Michigan. Despite WMU’s undefeated record and the plethora of records he now owns, many will point out the inferior competition in the MAC. Their first true, solid competition may have come in the Cotton Bowl against Wisconsin. Davis, while still productive, saw a much more modest performance against much tougher competition.

Final Thoughts

While concerns definitely exist regarding the level of competition Davis faced in the MAC, there’s no denying the sky-high potential he possesses. Davis is truly an athletically-gifted prospect, with solid physical traits and an aggressive style of play. He has been ultra-productive for a solid Western Michigan and demonstrated a tremendous amount’s of potential that should have scouts and GM’s salivating. His ceiling is extremely high and all signs point to a very productive career for the former Bronco. If he can continue to work on the little things and show an ability to produce against any level of competition, Davis will be a hot, sought-after commodity come draft time.

