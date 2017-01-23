Cordarrelle Patterson: ‘Everybody wants to see Green Bay on top’

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver talked about the NFL’s unprofessional infatuation with the Packers among other things during a recent podcast interview.

Fans of the Minnesota Vikings are not the only ones that get an immediate taste of rotten fruit in their mouths whenever the Green Bay Packers are brought up in a sentence. Current Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson recently discussed his own lack of admiration for the Packers and how he thinks some of the higher ups in the NFL view the Wisconsin franchise.

“Everybody loves Green Bay. Everybody wants to see Green Bay on top” – Patterson

This was one of the many topics discussed between the Minnesota receiver and the hosts of the Barstool Sports’ podcast, “Pardon My Take,” during Patterson’s appearance on the show’s most recent episode.

In addition to throwing shade (as the kids like to say these days) at the Packers, the Vikings receiver also expressed his interest in the possibility of making a position change to running back in the near future.

“I would love to play running back. I think any receiver in my position would like to play running back. People (already) say, ‘he’s just a running back when he gets the ball in his hands.’ I just want to touch the football. I can play receiver and running back.” – Patterson

My oh my would that be an interesting something next season if Minnesota wanted to experiment using Patterson in the backfield on a more permanent basis. But first things first, the team must take care of business and re-sign the four-year pro this offseason as he is no longer under contract.

However, the the most important notes that were taken away from this interview were likely that Patterson said he probably dines at an Applebee’s restaurant at least three times a week and that he thinks former Vikings head coach Bud Grant is, “a beast.”

