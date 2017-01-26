Cooper Kupp Dominating the Senior Bowl Practices

Cooper Kupp, a third-generation football player, has pushed himself into first round conversations at the Senior Bowl this week

First-round picks such as Carson Wentz and Kenny Clark have pushed themselves into the spotlight in past Senior Bowls. This year, wide receiver Cooper Kupp is hoping to be in the same conversations Wentz and Clark found themselves in last year.

Kupp, the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in both FBS and FCS history, came into Mobile a mid-round draft pick. After several productive practices, Kupp has seen his draft stock rise further and faster than anyone else.

Eastern Washington was one of only two Division One programs to offer Kupp a scholarship when he was coming out of high school in Washington. Since then he’s posted over 6,000 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns.

Kupp is the son of former NFL quarterback Craig Kupp, who completed just three passes in his short-lived career, and the grandson of veteran offensive lineman Jake Kupp. His grandfather played 154 NFL games, splitting time between Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Washington.

Besides the stats and bloodline, Kupp has some intriguing attributes as a football player that will force teams to take a harder look at him come draft day.

While limited to playing in the slot, Kupp has extremely soft hands and runs fantastic routes. His 40-time at the combine will not amaze, but the breakaway speed will certainly catch eyes during tape sessions.

I’m not anywhere near ready to place Kupp in the first-round conversation, but a second or third-round pick is entirely fair.

Watch for a team such as Philadelphia, San Francisco, or Tampa Bay to take a hard look at the Eastern Washington product in the second day of the draft.

