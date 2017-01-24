Cooper Kupp could interest Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 NFL Draft

Cooper Kupp may not be a household name, but he will be soon enough.

It’s not much of a question that the Philadelphia Eagles need to select at least one wide receiver in the 2017 NFL Draft. But with several other pressing needs to address, the Eagles may have to forego drafting a receiver such as Corey Davis or Mike Williams in order to take the best player available with their first-round pick.

If that ends up being the case, who will the Eagles bring in to add talent to their failing receiving corps? One option is Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp.

In four years at Eastern Washington, Kupp tallied 428 receptions for 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns, which are all career FCS records. Former FCS player Jerry Rice, who played his college ball at Mississippi Valley State, recorded 301 receptions for 4,693 yards and 50 touchdowns.

In case you aren’t impressed by those numbers, maybe this will change your mind.

Kupp is listed at 6’2″, 215 pounds and does a great job using his size to attack the ball in the air. Despite lacking blazing speed, he’s a strong receiver and uses his power to create yards after the catch. Kupp can line up in the slot or as an outside receiver and that versatility is part of the reason why former EWU quarterback Vernon Adams called him the best receiver he’s ever played with in his life.

The Eagles are set to enter this offseason focusing on building around quarterback Carson Wentz. In an appearance on 94.1 WIP Monday, Howie Roseman said Wentz could play a significant role in who the Eagles bring in during the offseason. If that is the case, Kupp could be a possible candidate to become one of Wentz’s new targets in 2017.

At Tuesday’s Senior Bowl weigh-in, Kupp was seen wearing an AO1 T-shirt, which has become a trend started by Wentz in the Eagles’ locker room. Wentz and Kupp also share the same agent.

Kupp is quickly rising up draft boards and could be an early pick on the second day of the draft. Despite trading multiple future draft picks to select Wentz last year, the Eagles currently have a pick in each round this year’s draft.

