Report: Raiders QB Connor Cook expected to start vs. Texans

Oakland Raiders rookie quarterback Connor Cook is expected to get his first start in this weekend's AFC Wild Card playoff matchup against the Houston Texans, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

According to the report, it is believed that backup quarterback Matt McGloin is not physically prepared to play after he injured his left shoulder in the season finale against the Denver Broncos. McGloin completed 6-of-11 passes for 21 yards in the game before he was injured.

Cook, a fourth-round selection, come on in relief of McGloin and completed 14 of 21 attempts for 150 yards in his NFL debut. He fumbled once and was intercepted in the game.

After Sunday's game, McGloin said that he planned on being 100% healthy for the game.

The Raiders fell to the fifth seed following the loss after Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg in their 33–25 Week 16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

– Scooby Axson

