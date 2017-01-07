Connor Cook Interception Thwarts Raiders Comeback (Video)

The Oakland Raiders were eyeing a comeback in the AFC Wild Card Round against the Houston Texans, but a Connor Cook interception cost them.

Connor Cook leading the Oakland Raiders into their AFC Wild Card matchup with the Houston Texans was never the ideal option. Ideally, Derek Carr wouldn’t have fractured his fibula and Matt McGloin then wouldn’t have gotten injured in Week 17. Yet both things happened. And even with that coupled with the fact that the Texans were up 20 points in the fourth quarter on Saturday, a comeback was still possible.

Early in the fourth quarter, Cook and the Raiders offense started showing signs of life. Finding a connection with Andre Holmes, Oakland moved the ball down the field and cut the Houston lead to 13 points with eight minutes remaining. After a defensive stand to force a quick three-and-out, Cook got the ball back and started driving once again with six minutes still remaining.

Driving once again with the comeback attempt in mind, star wideout Amari Cooper got loose in the middle of the field for what would’ve been a big gain with a good throw. Instead, Cook cocked back and fired a missile a little too hard and high. The throw sailed over the head of Cooper and into the waiting arms of the Texans’ Corey Moore:

Subsequently, the Texans got the ball back and were able to run out clock to ultimately put a comeback out of reach—even as the Raiders still got the ball back. There simply wasn’t enough time.

Just to make things worse, when the Raiders did get the ball back, Cook threw another interception to effectively end the game with under a minute remaining. It’s tough for Oakland to see a great season end with these injuries and then these games, but they’ll surely be back.

This article originally appeared on