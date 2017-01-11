Connor Barwin would take pay cut to remain in Philadelphia

Connor Barwin doesn’t want to leave Philadelphia.

Highly respected Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Connor Barwin is willing to do whatever it takes to stay in the City of Brotherly Love.

After an uncharacteristically average performance in 2016, Barwin has become a possible candidate to be released this offseason. Once regarded as one of the Eagles’ top defensive players, Barwin managed only 34 tackles and five sacks in his first season under Jim Schwartz and his 4-3 base defense.

Barwin’s play certainly regressed following the switch from a 3-4 to a 4-3 front. But in a recent appearance on TSN’s Breakfast on Broad, Barwin said he’d be willing to take a pay cut if it meant staying in Philadelphia.

“Yes, I would take a pay cut. My plan is to stay here. You know, people talk about my contract and I think, I like to think, I’m a reasonable person and I feel like I’ll work with the Eagles and we’ll restructure and make some kind of deal that works for everybody.”

Barwin is currently scheduled to make $8,350,000 in 2017. By cutting him the Eagles would save $7.75 million, giving the team some financial breathing room going into the offseason.

If Barwin does restructure his contract, it will be interesting to see how the snaps will be split between himself and Vinny Curry, who signed a 5-year, $47.5 million contract extension with the Eagles last offseason.

