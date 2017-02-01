Connor Barwin “unlikely” to restructure contract with Eagles

Connor Barwin’s days with the Eagles could be numbered.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a financial stranglehold. With the NFL’s free agency period just over a month away, the Eagles are projected to enter 2017 with just over $10 million in cap space.

That is bad.

However, the Eagles are expected to make numerous money-saving moves prior to the start of free agency. According to Philly.com’s Les Bowen, the Eagles will begin cutting some of their highly priced players sooner rather than later. One of those players looks to be defensive end Connor Barwin.

The Eagles are gonna start their salary cap purge any day now. Wouldn’t be surprised if the first casualty was Connor Barwin. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 1, 2017

Barwin has been a popular candidate to be axed since the latter half of the regular season. Prior to switching to 4-3 defensive end in 2016, Barwin recorded 177 tackles, 26 sacks and four forced fumbles in three years as a 3-4 outside linebacker. As a 4-3 defensive end, however, he recorded a grand total of 34 tackles and only five sacks in 2016, which is far short of his typical output.

Barwin will account for $8,350,000 against the cap in 2017 if he is not cut. But by releasing the 30-year-old edge defender, the Eagles would save $7,750,000, per Spotrac.

In a January appearance on TSN’s Breakfast on Broad, Barwin claimed that he’d be willing to take a pay cut to remain with the Eagles. But according to Bowen, that no longer seems likely.

Been hoping #Eagles would keep Barwin under a reworked deal — think he exemplifies much of what franchise is about — but looking unlikely — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 1, 2017

Barwin has become a fan favorite in Philadelphia thanks to his charitable efforts in the community and relentless play on the gridiron. He was nominated for the NFL Man of the Year award in both the 2014 and 2015 season. Unfortunately, that may not be enough to keep the Cincinnati Bearcats product with the Eagles.

Several other players also in danger of being let go by the Eagles this offseason include running back Ryan Mathews, cornerback Leodis McKelvin, tackle Jason Peters and center Jason Kelce.

