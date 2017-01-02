Colts Sign Seven Players to Reserve/Future Contracts from Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed seven players to reserve/future contracts from their practice squad including outside linebacker Lavar Edwards, wide receiver Marcus Leak, safety Stefan McClure, cornerback Tevin Mitchel, quarterback Stephen Morris, offensive guard Adam Redmond, and wide receiver Tevaun Smith.

Of the group, Morris is perhaps the most recognizable name, as the 24 year old quarterback spent this season on both the Colts active roster and the team’s practice squad. The 6’2″, 218 pound quarterback completed 39 of 61 throws (63.9%) for 531 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception, and a passer rating of 106.7 through four preseason games.

Otherwise, Edwards spent 5 games on the Colts active roster–as well as time on the practice squad, recording 4 tackles and a sack.

This article originally appeared on