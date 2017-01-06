Colts Sign Kicker Devon Bell to a Reserve/Future Contract

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that the team has signed placekicker Devon Bell to a reserve/future contract.

At 6’2″, 190 pounds, Bell was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Mississippi State in 2016 and spent the offseason and training camp with head coach Jim Caldwell‘s team–appearing in three preseason games before his late August release.

Bell handled kicking, punting, and kick off duties with the Bulldogs, appearing in 50 career collegiate games.

During his senior season, Bell recorded a 61.7 yards per kick off average and also handled some limited punting duties with a 41.1 yards per punt average–playing in all 13 games.

With Adam Vinatieri under contract for another season and with no signs of slowing down–even at age 44, Bell was likely brought in to be an extra leg for the Colts offseason program and potentially training camp and the preseason.

