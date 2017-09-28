Colts-Seahawks Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (1-2) at SEATTLE (1-2)

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT, NBC

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 13

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Colts 2-1, Seahawks 0-3

SERIES RECORD – Colts lead 7-4

LAST MEETING – Colts beat Seahawks 34-28, Oct. 6, 2013

LAST WEEK – Colts beat Browns 31-28; Seahawks lost to Titans 33-27

AP PRO32 RANKING – Colts No. 30; Seahawks No. 16

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (25), PASS (22).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (10T), PASS (29).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (18T), PASS (17).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (30), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First meeting in Seattle since Christmas Eve 2005. … QB Jacoby Brissett to make third start. Threw for 259 yards and one TD, ran for two TDs in win over Browns. … He’s first Colts QB to rush for two TDs, pass for one TD in game since Bert Jones in 1974. … RB Frank Gore needs 50 yards rushing to pass Eric Dickerson for seventh on all-time rushing list. Gore’s next 100-yard rushing game will tie O.J. Simpson for 16th most in NFL history at 42. … Gore has five 100-yard games but just one rushing touchdown in 19 career games vs. Seahawks. … WR T.Y. Hilton with 153 yards receiving against Browns, 25th career 100-yard game, third most in franchise history. He had 140 yards and two TDs in only career game against Seahawks. … Colts rank eighth in NFL allowing 3.25 yards per rushing attempt. … LB Jon Bostic has team-high 21 tackles. Bostic had 10 tackles vs. Browns. … CB Rashaan Melvin had two interceptions in win over Browns. Melvin is second in NFL with six passes defensed. … Rookie S Malik Hooker going for third straight game with interception. … K Adam Vinatieri needs four FGs to tie Gary Anderson for second most in league history. …Seahawks 19-3-1 in Thursday, Sunday or Monday night games under Pete Carroll and 12-1 at home. … Seahawks to retire No. 45 of Hall of Fame safety Kenny Easley at halftime. … QB Russell Wilson threw for career-high 373 yards and four TDs last week vs. Titans. Sixth career game with four TD passes for Wilson. … RB Chris Carson clearly established as starter. Carson has 37 carries, no other Seahawks RB has more than eight. … Status of WR Doug Baldwin (groin) uncertain. Baldwin had 10 receptions before begin injured vs. Titans. Baldwin’s 20 receptions are 11 more than any other Seahawks receiver. … TE Jimmy Graham averaging just 7.4 yards per reception. … WR Paul Richardson has touchdown receptions in two straight games. … Seahawks allowed 195 yards rushing to Titans last week, most since giving up 205 to Tampa Bay in Week 9 of 2013 season. … Seahawks rank 30th in NFL, allowing 146 yards rushing per game. … Seattle has allowed three offensive TDs of 30 or more yards in three games. Seahawks allowed two offensive TDs of 30 or more yards in entire 2012 and 2014 seasons. … Seahawks had zero sacks and zero QB hits vs. Titans for fourth time in past two seasons Seattle failed to get sack. … Secondary is without interception through three games. Only two interceptions have been from rookie DT Nazir Jones and LB Bobby Wagner. … Wagner is leading team in tackles with 27, fifth in NFL. … Seahawks yet to allow points in first quarter, but have allowed 35 third-quarter points. … Fantasy Tip: Graham has yet to pop this season and with Baldwin ailing, Graham could be Wilson’s favored target in the passing game.

