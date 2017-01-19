Colts QB Andrew Luck underwent shoulder surgery to fix 2015 injury

Andrew Luck had a terrific season in 2016 despite playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in football. It was a good rebound after a disastrous 2015 campaign in which he played just seven games. As it turns out, though, he’s been playing with a lingering shoulder injury since 2015.

Owner Jim Irsay announced on Thursday that Luck underwent surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder and is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015. Will be ready for season! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 19, 2017

Luck was limited in practice throughout the season due to his shoulder ailment but never missed a game as a result. The only start he missed was due to a concussion.

In December, Irsay said there was “no plan for surgery” to repair his shoulder, though it’s clear things have changed since then.

This season, Luck threw for 4,240 yards with 31 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.