Colts Met with Safeties Obi Melifonwu, Lorenzo Jerome at Senior Bowl

According to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell, the Indianapolis Colts met with a pair of safeties: UConn’s Obi Melifonwu and Saint Francis’ Lorenzo Jerome following Thursday’s practice at the Senior Bowl.

As a potential disclaimer, it’s worth noting that an NFL team’s scouting department typically meets with many prospects before draft day, and it could be the Colts simply performing their due diligence in order to gain more background information.

However, such a meeting could also also be the precursor to the scheduling of a longer, formal interview between a prospect and an NFL’s team’s scouting department–thus, demonstrating actual interest.

Regarding Melifonwu, the 6’3″, 217 pound safety appeared in 48 career games for the Huskies, recording 351 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 8 interceptions, 16 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.

The former UConn safety is coming off a standout senior season with a team-high 118 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions (also a team-high), 3 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in 12 games.

Because of his exceptional play, Melifonwu was named to the All-American Athletic Conference First Team.

Per NFL.com Draft Analyst Mike Mayock, Melifonwu was his ‘favorite player’ at this week’s Senior Bowl practices:

My favorite player Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut: Reddick was probably my favorite, but if I had to go a different route, I’d say Melifonwu. He’s a matchup player; you have to figure out how to use him. His range in the middle of the field was outstanding. At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, I think he’s going to run a sub-4.5 40 at the combine. He can cover tight ends and big wideouts.

Additionally, Mayock mentioned that Melifonwu was one of his star performers during Wednesday’s practice at the Senior Bowl:

Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut Melifonwu, at 6-4 and 219 pounds, was all over the field on Wednesday. He’s got outstanding range, making up so much distance in a hurry. Bob Diaco, the coach at UConn the past three years, said Melifonwu has more ability than any safety he’s ever coached, and that includes Harrison Smith, the all-pro player for the Minnesota Vikings whom Diaco coached at Notre Dame. He’s a matchup chess piece with movement skills. If Greg Olsen comes to town, you say, “That’s your guy.” The next week a wide receiver like Mike Evans comes to town, you say, “Go get him.” I thought Melifonwu had an outstanding practice session on Wednesday.

If the hype train didn’t stop there, per NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, Melifonwu was previously mentioned as one of the nation’s senior prospects with ‘the most upside’ by a league executive:

Executive 2: UConn safety Obi Melifonwu

“The UConn safety is really intriguing. He’s freaky athletic and he’s going to put up big-time testing numbers. He’ll run low 4.4s (in the 40-yard dash) and jump over 40 inches. He can play in the slot as well. Huge upside.”

Meanwhile, St. Francis’ Lorenzo Jerome finished his collegiate career with 252 total tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 18 interceptions (leading all FCS players–including 2 returned for touchdowns), 47 passes defensed, 5.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 42 games.

The former Red Flash standout finished his senior season with 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, 11 passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 10 games.

Another impressive quality of the 6’0″, 195 pound safety is that he also has shined as a kick return specialist. Specifically, Jerome returned 45 kick returns for 1,225 total kick return yards (27.2 avg. yards per return) and 3 return touchdowns during his 4-year collegiate career.

His 28.9 yards per kick return average last season was the 2nd best in the country.

As a result, Jerome earned All-Northwest Conference First-Team honors for the fourth consecutive year as a defensive back, as well as for his return specialist play in 2016.

He was also named a Walter Camp National FCS All-American.

Jerome was also recently named the MVP of the NFLPA Bowl–having had 2 interceptions in the postseason game that occurred last weekend (via My Colts Account):

Two picks in the #NFLPABowl for FS Lorenzo Jerome (Saint Francis, 5'11", 205lbs). Excellent ball-tracking in centerfield. Kid is a stud. pic.twitter.com/vpG4Q6hYTN — My Colts Account (@MyColtsAccount) January 22, 2017

Here are some more Jerome highlights for your viewing pleasure:

The Colts may very well be in the market for a safety too regarding both players.

Last year’s starter, veteran Mike Adams, is set to turn 36 years old in March and will become a free agent shortly.

Meanwhile, rookie safety T.J. Green clearly struggled and remains a project at the position–having made a number of bonehead mistakes as well.

Otherwise, another veteran defensive back who played some safety last season for the Colts, Darius Butler, will also be a free agent–certainly complicating matters.

It’s worth noting that projected returning starter, Clayton Geathers, could also potentially transition to inside linebacker long-term–leaving another hole for the Colts at safety to fill.

There’s no question that the Colts collectively need to get younger, faster, and more athletic in their defense–all of which either Melifonwu or Jerome could theoretically provide.

As a result, either safety prospect could make quite a deal of sense for the Colts come draft day.

Currently, both safeties are projected to be selected between Rounds 3-5, but it’s starting to look like it may be a lot earlier–with each’s stock clearly rising respectively.

