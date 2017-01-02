Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri cost himself $500K with one missed field goal

Adam Vinatieri has made more field goals in his career than all but two other kickers. His 84.3 field goal percentage is 13th-best in league history, and his postseason numbers are even more remarkable.

He missed a 48-yard field goal in a meaningless game for the Colts on Sunday, but it carried plenty of weight for Vinatieri personally. The miss dropped his field goal percentage from 89.7 to 87.1, which doesn’t seem like a big deal. But had he made it, he would’ve finished the year above 90 percent.

Colts' kicker Adam Vinatieri

Has: 89.7 FG PCT this season.

Needs: 90% FG PCT for $500,000 this season.

Pressure FGs today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

Doing so would have activated a $500,000 bonus in his contract, a nice pay day for one of the game’s greatest kickers of all time.

All he needed to do was make one measly field goal and mail it in, ending the season above the required threshold. Nope, he had to attempt and miss a 48-yarder. He had missed just one attempt from 40-49 yards all season.