Colts Injury Report: Two Key Colts ‘Questionable’, But Team Healthy for Holidays

The Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, and the team looks very healthy to say the least this holiday weekend.

Backup outside linebacker Chris Carter (shoulder) is the sole player who has been ruled out, while two key Colts, cornerback Rashaan Melvin (knee) and offensive tackle Joe Reitz (back), are the only other Colts who are even listed on the injury report all together.

However, it appears as though both players will be available to play, as each has been a full participant in practice for consecutive days.

Melvin figures to start on the other side of cornerback Vontae Davis once again, while Reitz should find himself in a reserve role–with the Colts having found success last week with rookie Le’Raven Clark at right tackle during their win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Joining Reitz in a reserve role appears to be former starting right guard Denzelle Good, who has missed the Colts last two games with a concussion and has been passed on the depth chart–at least for the time being by rookie Joe Haeg.

The other positive news is that starting wide receiver Donte Moncrief is back in action, having been held out of last weekend’s win with a hamstring injury.

He’s been a full participant in practice for consecutive days and should assume the starting duties alongside wide receiver T.Y. Hilton–with 2nd-year wideout Phillip Dorsett once again returning to his 3rd wide receiver role.

