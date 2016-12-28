Colts Injury Report: Seven Players Sit Out Practice On Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts announced their injury report on Wednesday and seven players sat out practice.

However, the encouraging news is that four of those seven players, which includes safety Mike Adams, cornerback Vontae Davis, running back Frank Gore, and outside linebacker Robert Mathis, were all held out purely for rest purposes.

Otherwise, the key injuries for the Colts are nickelback/safety Darius Butler (concussion), cornerback Rashaan Melvin (knee), and wide receiver Donte Moncrief (shoulder)–all of whom did not practice on Wednesday.

With seemingly nothing to play for on Sunday besides purely pride, it would be surprising to see any of those players play if they aren’t actually 100% in what is ultimately a meaningless regular season finale for the Colts.

If Melvin cannot go, the Colts could start 4th-year veteran cornerback Darryl Morris on the other side of Davis, with either undrafted rookie cornerback Christopher Milton or the recently signed Charles James II taking over the slot duties in Butler’s absence.

It would also mean more playing time for rookie safety T.J. Green alongside starting veteran safety Mike Adams, as Butler has played a lot of safety as of late for the Colts defense.

Offensively, without Moncrief, 2nd-year wide receiver Phillip Dorsett would start on the other side of T.Y. Hilton with undrafted rookie Chester Rogers playing as the team’s 3rd wide receiver.

Just like last week, the team could opt to play more 2 and 3-tight end sets in the wake of Moncrief’s absence, which means more playing reps for tight ends Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope within the offense.

Lastly, backup outside linebacker Chris Carter (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, having missed last weekend’s game due to injury.

