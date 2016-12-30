Colts Friday Injury Report: Darius Butler Ruled Out, Donte Moncrief Doubtful

The Indianapolis Colts released their Friday injury report, and key cornerback/safety Darius Butler has already been ruled out with a concussion.

Obviously, with nothing to play for besides purely pride, it makes sense that the Colts wouldn’t push Butler back from a concussion in their regular season finale.

However, certainly not helping matters in the Colts secondary is that starting cornerback Rashaan Melvin (knee) is ‘questionable’–having participated in Friday’s practice on a limited basis after not practicing previously all week.

Without Butler, either backup cornerback Christopher Milton or Charles James II could assume the slot duties at the position with 4th-year veteran Darryl Morris the favorite to start in Melvin’s potential absence.

Having already lost starter Patrick Robinson to a season-ending groin injury, the Colts are closing the season increasingly thin at cornerback.

Butler’s loss also hurts the Colts at safety, as the veteran nickelback has played their more often in recent weeks–meaning that rookie T.J. Green will assume the majority of the reps alongside veteran safety Mike Adams with backup Matthias Farley also potentially factoring in situationally.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only bad injury news for the Colts, as starting wide receiver Donte Moncrief (shoulder) is ‘doubtful’–having not practiced all week.

It’s the same shoulder he suffered an injury to earlier this season that cost him 5 games, so it makes sense that the Colts are being cautious with seemingly nothing on the line.

Moncrief’s loss could be felt particularly in the red zone Sunday, as he leads the Colts with 7 touchdown receptions on the season and has 6 touchdown receptions in the team’s last 8 games.

With Moncrief highly unlikely to play, the Colts will turn to 2nd-year wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to start on the other side of T.Y. Hilton, while undrafted rookie Chester Rogers should take over as the team’s 3rd wide receiver.

Lastly, backup outside linebacker Chris Carter (back) is listed as ‘questionable’, but was a full participant in Friday’s practice–having missed last weekend’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

