Colts Fire Ryan Grigson, Pat McAfee Holds Nothing Back

After the Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Ryan Grigson, punter Pat McAfee apparently was more than a bit relieved.

The Indianapolis Colts have been in a rut for what feels like eternity now. Despite the fact that they have a sure-fire franchise quarterback in Andrew Luck, it’s been one mediocre season after another. Yet, nothing has really changed when it comes to this team. Subsequently, the frustration towards general manager Ryan Grigson has been steadily building for some time now.

Frankly, it’s hard to see how fans wouldn’t be frustrated with the job that Grigson has done with the Colts. Rather than identify and address the weaknesses of this team—the defense and offensive line, in particular—Grigson routinely took gambles or used high draft picks on skill position players or to address areas that weren’t needed. And that doesn’t even include the debacle known as the Trent Richardson trade.

Subsequently, tears of joy were shed all around Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon. That’s because, per multiple reports, Colts owner Jim Irsay relieved Grigson of his duties as general manager. To put it more satisfyingly for fans, Irsay finally came to his senses and fired Grigson on Saturday:

Colts have relieved GM Ryan Grigson of his duties, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2017

This came after early reports following the regular season that both Grigson and head coach Chuck Pagano would be staying around. And at least one member of the Colts was pleased to see the change of heart.

Always outspoken, punter Pat McAfee didn’t hold back his feeling following the release of the Grigson news, sending out this simple, biting tweet:

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

When a member of the team feels compelled to tweet “Thank God” following your GM being fired, it might’ve been a necessary move for the organization.

Perhaps this is exactly what McAfee and the Colts need to finally get over the hump of being average now. Who knows who this dysfunctional franchise will bring in to be the next general manager. However, I’d be willing to bet—and it looks like McAfee would be as well—that they’ll be able to do a far better job than Grigson did.

This article originally appeared on