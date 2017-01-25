Colts Confirm Six Candidates for General Manager Job

According to Colts.com’s Kevin Bowen, the Indianapolis Colts have confirmed that six candidates will be interviewing for their general manager opening:

“In alphabetical order, the Colts are scheduled to interview Chris Ballard (Chiefs), Scott Fitterer (Seahawks), Trent Kirchner (Seahawks), George Paton (Vikings), Jimmy Raye III (Colts) and Eliot Wolf (Packers) over the next week. Earlier reports mentioned a couple of other names involved in the Colts’ search for a new GM. However, the six names above are the ones the Colts will be interviewing.”

While all six of those names had already been reported by reputable league sources, there is one name that has been left off in Baltimore Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta—who had been previously reported.

It’s unclear whether the Colts didn’t in fact reach out, didn’t receive permission from the Ravens, or if DeCosta simply declined the request.

Either way, we now know that the Colts will be going forward through the interview process with six general manager candidates.

Here’s a brief breakdown of each:

–Chris Ballard, Kansas City Chiefs Director of Football Operations:

Ballard has held his current position with the Chiefs since May 2015, having previously served as Kansas City’s Director of Player Personnel from 2013-2015–arriving along with general manager John Dorsey and head coach Andy Reid in 2013.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Ballard served as the Chicago Bears Director of Pro Scouting in 2012 and even earlier, was their Southwest Area Scout (2001-2011).

During his Chicago tenure, Ballard helped the Bears select the likes of Pro Bowl caliber players such as running back Matt Forte, wide receiver Johnny Knox, cornerback Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman, defensive tackle Tommie Harris, and cornerback Nathan Vasher (via NFL.com).

Since Ballard joined the Chiefs in 2013, Kansas City has found draft success with tight end Travis Kelce, outside linebacker Dee Ford, cornerback Marcus Peters, defensive end Chris Jones, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill among others.

–Scott Fitterer, Seattle Seahawks Co-Director of Player Personnel:

Fitterer has been in his current role with the Seahawks since 2015.

Prior to his promotion, Fitterer served as the Seahawks Director of College Scouting (2010-14) and their Assistant Director of College Scouting (2005-09).

He has been with Seattle since 2000, having been initially hired as an area scout.

Fitterer can likely be credited with helping to find a number of Seahawks stars including quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Doug Baldwin, defensive end Michael Bennett, inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Richard Sherman, and safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor.

–Trent Kirchner, Seattle Seahawks Co-Director of Player Personnel:

Kirchner has held his current position with the Seahawks since 2015.

He has previously served as the Seahawks Director of Player Personnel (2013-14) and Assistant Director of Pro Personnel (2010-12).

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Kirchner was a pro scout for the Carolina Panthers (2002-10) and even earlier a college scouting coordinator for the Washington Redskins (2001-02).

Kirchner played a role in the Carolina Panthers selection of linebacker Thomas Davis, as well as pass rusher Julius Peppers.

Like Fitterer, he can be credited with helping to find a number of current Seahawks stars.

–George Paton, Minnesota Vikings Assistant General Manager:

Paton’s spent the past 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as the Assistant General Manager–serving alongside general manager Rick Spielman.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Paton was the Miami Dolphins Director of Pro Personnel (2001-06) and began his professional scouting career with the Chicago Bears–before being elevated to their Assistant Director of Pro Personnel in 2000.

With the Vikings, Paton has helped build a talented roster–particularly on defense.

He has helped the Vikings select the likes of defensive tackle Linval Joseph, defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, defensive end Brian Robison, inside linebacker Eric Kendricks, outside linebacker Anthony Barr, safety Harrison Smith, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes among others during his tenure.

–Jimmy Raye III, Indianapolis Colts Vice President of Football Operations (Interim General Manager):

Raye III has been the Colts Vice President of Football Operations since 2013.

Prior to joining the Colts, Raye III served as a San Diego Chargers Scout (1996-99), the San Diego Chargers Director of College Scouting (2000-07), and the San Diego Chargers Director of Player Personnel (2008-12).

Raye III was heavily involved in their football operations when the team selected future Hall of Fame caliber players such as running back LaDainian Tomlinson and quarterback Philip Rivers, while the franchise uncovered another Canton-bound gem in tight end Antonio Gates.

Not to mention, he also helped discover other star players such as wide receiver Vincent Jackson, outside linebacker Shawne Merriman, running back Darren Sproles, running back Michael Turner, center Nick Hardwick, and cornerback Antonio Cromartie among others.

–Eliot Wolf, Green Bay Packers Director of Football Operations:

Wolf has been the Packers Director of Football Operations since 2016.

Prior to being promoted to his current position, Wolf was previously Green Bay’s Director of Player Personnel (2015), Director of Pro Personnel (2012-14), Assistant Director of Player Personnel (2011), Assistant Director of Pro Personnel (2008-10), and Pro Personnel Assistant (2004-07).

The 34 year old is the son of former Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame general manager, Ron Wolf, and is considered one of the brightest young executives in all of football.

