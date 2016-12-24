Colts at Raiders: Preview, Predictions, and More

Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders

Both the Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts are still playing for playoff spots and positioning as they face off at the Oakland Coliseum in Week 16. However, they find themselves on different ends of the spectrum in that regard. Still, both teams should be hungry and ready to claw for a win on Christmas Eve.

Derek Carr’s finger injury has limited the Raiders offense more than expected because he’s no longer lining up under-center. However, the offense is still balanced and loaded with weapons. As they play to try and lock up the AFC West and the No. 2 seed, Carr getting the offense back on track is pivotal. So too is the return of Mario Edwards to the defensive front, which should bolster that unit in a big way.

Meanwhile, Andrew Luck and the Colts simply have to win out to even have a shot at making the postseason. They’re at 7-7, trailing the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans in the AFC South standings. However, they’ve been playing an inspired brand of football as of late. I have no doubt they’ll bring that same mentality to the West Coast.

Here are the keys to victory for each team on Saturday.

Keys to Victory

Though it may not be in anyone’s control other than Derek Carr’s body, but he has to start adjusting better to playing with the injured finger. Yes, it should be improving as time goes on. However, taking all of his snaps in shotgun or in the pistol really limits the overall effectiveness of the Raiders offense. Jack Del Rio and his staff need to get creative to milk more effectiveness from those plays. More importantly, Carr needs to simply throw the ball with more zip and accuracy as he continues to adjust to playing through the pain.

As for the Colts, T.Y. Hilton being targeted downfield is going to be huge. While the Raiders defense is unrightfully maligned too often this season, their cornerbacks struggle with speed. Hilton has plenty of that from anywhere he lines up. Subsequently, Luck and Indy need to be sure to attack that weakness and look to move the ball downfield quickly with long passing plays.

Odds

Point Spread: Oakland -3.5

Moneyline: Oakland -170, Indianapolis +150

Over/Under: 52

Prediction

With an outside shot at the playoffs still, the Colts are playing like a team inspired. However, I just don’t think they have the personnel to match up with the Raiders. Carr’s finger is only improving with each passing week—at least you’d hope—and the defense is getting more firepower. Subsequently, I think this one’s relatively close, but that Oakland moves to 12-3 on the season.

Pick: Indianapolis Colts: 24, Oakland Raiders: 30

