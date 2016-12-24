Colts at Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Indianapolis Colts face the Oakland Raiders in Week 16 at the Oakland Coliseum. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

One week removed from clinching their first playoff berth since 2002, the Oakland Raiders now have bigger goals in mind. They enter Week 16 with a one-game lead in the AFC West, but could lock up the division crown with a win and a loss or tie by the Kansas City Chiefs. But first, they have to get that victory against an Indianapolis Colts team coming to the Oakland Coliseum with a hunger of their own.

Despite the Raiders locking up the division, quarterback Derek Carr still doesn’t look quite right. His finger is clearly bothering his throws in addition to not taking snaps under-center. That said, this offense still remains potent, just less so. But with the return of Mario Edwards, their talent-laden defense could take a step towards being more consistent and dangerous.

Andrew Luck and the Colts have been up-and-down all season and now are paying for it having to essentially win out and get help to win the AFC South and make the playoffs. However, Luck and the Colts have played well of late and could be looking to attack a shaky Raiders secondary. We’ll see, though, if their defense can hold up against Carr—bad finger or not.

CBS will have this matchup on Saturday as the lone late broadcast in their coverage, but only in limited markets. Subsequently, live streaming online is available out of market through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. You can use the stream by logging in online or through the app with a paid subscription to either service.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland, CA

Stadium: Oakland Coliseum

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

This one could go either way as both teams have their ups and downs. However, with the Raiders having a chance at the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a division title win, they could be out for blood at home. We’ll see if Carr can get back to form and light up a porous Colts defense.

