Colts at Raiders live stream: How to watch online

The Oakland Raiders will host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon in Week 16. Here is how to watch this AFC game online.

Most of the Week 16 action in the NFL will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 with Christmas Day being on Sunday. One of the games to keep an eye on in the late afternoon has to be the one between the Indianapolis Colts (7-7) and the Oakland Raiders (11-3).

Kickoff from O.co Coliseum in Oakland will be at 4:05 p.m. ET. CBS will have the telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

Indianapolis needs a win on the road in Oakland and some help to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture for another week. A big win against the Minnesota Vikings helps, but losing two weeks ago to the Houston Texans absolutely didn’t. Indianapolis’ AFC playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread.

Oakland clinched its first AFC playoff berth since the 2002 NFL season by beating the San Diego Chargers on the road last weekend. The Raiders can get a first-round bye if they win out. Should the Patriots stumble, Oakland could be the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: O.co Coliseum

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Raiders will be laying 3.5 points at home to the visiting Colts. The associated moneylines for this game are Oakland -180 and Indianapolis +160. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 52.5 points.

This is a must-win for Indianapolis. However, Oakland will want this one, too, given they have an opportunity to win the AFC West over the Kansas City Chiefs and get that crucial first-round bye. Keep in mind that the Chiefs completed the season sweep of the Raiders this year. Oakland’s only other loss came to the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 2.

This article originally appeared on