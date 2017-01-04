Colts Are Currently One of Eight NFL Teams Eligible to Appear on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

According to CBS Sports Will Brinson, the Indianapolis Colts are one of eight NFL teams, who are currently eligible to appear on HBO’s training camp series ‘Hard Knocks’:

“The NFL several years ago made a rule whereby it could compel teams to appear on the show. Teams are exempt from appearing if they just hired a new coach, made the playoffs in the previous two seasons or appeared on ‘Hard Knocks’ in the previous 10 years,” writes Brinson. “That eliminates 24 teams, with gives us eight eligible teams who can be drafted to appear on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2017,” added Brinson. “They are the following: the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Obviously, that could change for the Colts if team owner Jim Irsay decides to hire a new head coach, which would make his franchise then ineligible.

There’s also no guarantee that the Colts would even be selected if they were eligible, as the league’s powers that be and/or HBO could push for more of a completely rebuilding franchise such as the Cleveland Browns (with the 2017 #1 overall pick) or a franchise with an emerging young quarterback such as the Philadelphia Eagles (Carson Wentz), Tennessee Titans (Marcus Mariota) or Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Jameis Winston)–maybe even a team with a Hall of Fame quarterback like the New Orleans Saints (Drew Brees).

That being said, Colts superstar quarterback Andrew Luck, as one of the league’s top quarterbacks, could also be a significant drawing card for ‘Hard Knocks’–much to the franchise’s dismay.

Specifically, most NFL franchises view ‘Hard Knocks’ as a distraction during training camp and are increasingly reluctant to appear on the TV series–even if it does provide an inside look into the team for the fans.

With the Colts already with a lot on their plate this offseason–particularly regarding much needed changes and improvements, this is probably something that the franchise ideally would like to avoid appearing on. However, right now, their 1 out of 8 odds seems to be heavily in their favor.

This article originally appeared on