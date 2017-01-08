College Football National Championship Preview: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson

The rematch of one of the greatest college football championships of all time.

Alabama (14-0) and Clemson (13-1) will square off again in one of the most anticipated games of the past decade, one of college football’s most prolific offenses verse what may very well be the best defense in college football history.

Alabama won last year’s contest 45-40 thanks to a massive day from O.J. Howard, a perfectly executed onside kick, and a late kickoff return from Kenyan Drake. Deshaun Watson put on a clinic of perfect deep balls and torched Alabama, leaving a bad taste in the Tide defenders’ mouths after the game.

Now they will square off again for the biggest prize they can win on Monday, January 9th at 8:00 EST/7:00 CST on ESPN. From Nick Saban’s sixth title, to Dabo Swinney’s pursuit of his first title, to the Steve Sarkisian switch, and Clemson’s revenge this is a fascinating game with many riveting story lines to explore.

Jalen Hurts, QB: Hurts, the true freshman, is coming off of his worst performance at the collegiate level against Washington. Hurts has been a driving force of Alabama’s offense all season long, and will be needed to step up against a tough Clemson front. Under pressure Hurts ranks 78th our of 84 qualifying quarterbacks in completion percentage (via PFF), and will need to make an impact for the Tide to pull away.

Marlon Humphrey, CB: Mike Williams is the best receiver in this 2017 draft class, and is a physical freak at 6’3″ with elite speed on the boundary. Humphrey will more than likely be matched up against him and will need to limit what he can do to prevent the Tide from being burned deep. Williams is a receiver who can easily go for 150+ yards if he isn’t covered well.

Calvin Ridley, WR: Calvin Ridley is capable of torching any defense that tries to cover him, and he was wide open all the time against Washington, but Jalen Hurts couldn’t get him the ball. With Hurts’ reads limited by Kiffin’s game plan, expect Steve Sarkisian to change it up, and try to unleash Ridley on the deep ball. With Hurts’ arm strength and Ridley’s blazing speed the could cause some problems for Clemson.

Deshaun Watson, QB: This one’s obvious. Watson’s one of, if not, the best quarterbacks coming out in this year’s draft class. He’s got an adjusted completion percentage of 76% (without drops and throwaways) and elite downfield accuracy. Watson torched Alabama last year for 405 yards and four touchdowns. Watson’s been pedestrian at times this year, turning the ball over at an unprecedented rate, if he does that Monday night the Tigers are in trouble. If the Watson of 2015-16 shows up, Alabama could be in for a shootout.

Dexter Lawrence, DT: Dexter Lawrence is a beast in the middle of the defensive line, and could cause problems for Bama’s two guards, Korren Kirven and Ross Pierschbacher. Kirven’s a converted defensive lineman and could be in for a long day if Lawrence lines up across from him. The true freshman has 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and 58 tackles on the season.

Cordrea Tankersley, CB: The Tigers cornerback has been solid all season long, and is ranked seventh at his position by PFF in terms of QBR when throwing his way. He’s a lockdown corner who will have his hands full with ArDarius Stewart and Calvin Ridley, not to mention O.J. Howard and the rest of Bama’s talented receivers. Tankersley and the rest of Clemson’s secondary will need to make it hard for Hurts to recognize the coverages and throw on them to make the Tide’s offense one-dimensional, like Washington did.

Open It Up: Alabama’s ran a seemingly vanilla offense all year that’s let Jalen Hurts have training wheels, now is the time to open it up and let them loose. Alabama needs to take some shots deep and utilize their receivers’ blazing speed, and their quarterbacks’ rocket arm. This will also help out the running game, and keep Clemson on their heels.

Remember Last Year: Safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick, said that he felt defeated after last year’s game because of Watson torching them. They need to hold on to that feeling and let it out in Monday’s game. A lot of the returning defenders still share that same feeling about last year’s game, and want the chance to shut down that offense again, and they will have it. Shutting down that offense will be crucial, and using last year’s torching as a motivator can’t hurt.

Get After Deshaun Watson: This Alabama defense is built to stop offenses like these, and they’re also turnover creating machines. The Tide need to get after Deshaun Watson and force him into some of the mistakes he’s been making all year-long, with 15 non-offensive touchdowns this year, we all know they can turn any simple fumble into points. With an elite, and very fast, pass rush Alabama has the tools to get after Watson and bait him into some errors.

Spread The Ball Around: Clemson’s offense features a litany of playmakers from running back Wayne Gallman to tight end Jordan Leggett. They need to utilize all of these players and spread the ball around so Alabama can’t focus on just Mike Williams. Watson’s capable of doing that, and did so last year against them (see Hunter Renfrow). Clemson needs to get the ball to their multiple playmakers, and let them create for their offense.

Keep Last Year’s Loss In Their Heads: Clemson lost in a heartbreaking, instant classic of a game where Alabama simply executed at the right times to win. Clemson has the revenge factor with a lot of key returning players, and remembering that they were so close will serve as a powerful motivator. The Tigers know they can hang with the Tide, and remembering last year’s fall will fuel them.

Hold On To The Ball: Alabama’s defense can turn anything into points, and it can come from anyone on the field. It’s important for Clemson to protect the ball, and not let Alabama’s defenders get ahold of the ball because they’re dangerous scoring threats. Deshaun Watson has thrown 17 interceptions this season, and they’ve fumbled 12 times, they can’t afford to lose the ball at any point in the game, which is a very tall task.

Alabama and Clemson has been the talk of the sports world for the past week now, and this game has buzz surrounding it like none of the previous playoff championship games have. This rematch is one with so many enticing storylines, draft prospects, and great coaches that it’s certain to be another classic.

Clemson’s receiving a lot of hype this week as the only one that can dethrone, or even matchup against Alabama. The Tide have taken that to heart, and are assuming the underdog role, despite being a seven point favorite. This game will come down to a lot of things, and most of them on the defensive side where the Tide have the edge.

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide (15-0) 31 #2 Clemson Tigers (13-2) 20

Alabama will capitalize off of two Deshaun Watson interceptions, and they’ll let Jalen Hurts take some deep shots where he’ll bounce back from last week’s performance. The Tide will give Bo Scarbrough 20+ carries, and Mike Williams will go for over 100 receiving yards. Ultimately the Tide are able to pull away for their 17th championship, and Nick Saban’s fifth in 10 years.

